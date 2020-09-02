Sing Along Songs
Musique pour enfants
2003
1.
Consider Yourself (Extrait)
2.
Grandma's Feather Bed (Extrait)
3.
Any Old Iron (Extrait)
4.
I'd Like to Teach the World To Sing (Extrait)
5.
Bananas In Pyjamas (Extrait)
6.
Day Oh! (Extrait)
7.
Little Boxes (Extrait)
8.
Lily the Pink (Extrait)
9.
Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)
10.
Yellow Submarine (Extrait)
11.
Michael Finigin (Extrait)
12.
Puff the Magic Dragon (Extrait)
13.
When Father Papered the Parlour (Extrait)
14.
After the Ball Was Over (Extrait)
15.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
16.
John Brown's Baby (Extrait)
17.
Bob the Builder Mambo No. 5 (Extrait)
18.
You're a Pink Toothbrush (Extrait)
19.
Never Smile At a Crocodile (Extrait)
20.
Sing (Extrait)
21.
Spider In the Bath (Extrait)
22.
Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf (Extrait)
23.
Do Re Mi (Extrait)
