Sing We Christmas

Sing We Christmas

Musique classique

1970

1.

Es ist ein Ros Entsprungen (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
2.

O magnum mysterium (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
3.

In dulci jubilo, BWV 729 (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
4.

O virgo virginum (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
5.

"O Jesulein süß, o Jesulein mild" (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
6.

Hodie Christus natus est (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
7.

Mirabile mysterium (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
8.

Verbum caro factum est / Y la Virgen le dezia (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
9.

A un niño llorando (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
10.

Here is the Little Door (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
11.

Noel Canon (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
12.

"Quelle est cette odeur agréable" (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
13.

El Noi de la Mare (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
14.

A Christmas Carol (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
15.

A Virgin Unspotted (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
16.

In the Bleak Midwinter (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
17.

Glory to the Newborn King (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30
18.

Silent Night [Stille Nacht] (Extrait)

Chanticleer

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Warner Classics International