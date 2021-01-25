Singles

R&B

2020

1.

Gypsy Love Song (Slumber On My Little Gypsy Sweetheart) (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
2.

Open Up Your Heart (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
3.

Teach Me How to Shimmy (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
4.

Jeepers Creepers (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
5.

Standing on the Dance Floor (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
6.

Shine On Harvest Moon (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
7.

Your Old Lady (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
8.

Write to Me (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
9.

A Fool for You (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
10.

Just One More Time (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
11.

Twist and Shout (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
12.

I Say Love (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
13.

Hold On Baby (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
14.

Right Now (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
15.

Rubberleg Twist (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
16.

The Snake (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
17.

You Better Come Home (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
18.

Time After Time (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
19.

Never Leave Me Baby (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
20.

Spanish Twist (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
21.

Let's Twist Again (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
22.

Don't You Feel (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
23.

Twistin' with Linda (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
24.

Nobody but Me (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
25.

I'm Laughing to Keep From Crying (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
26.

Shout (Part 1) (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30
27.

Shout (Part 2) (Extrait)

The Isley Brothers

0:30

27 chansons

1 h 06 min

