Singles (The UA Years)

Pop

1989

1.

(Get A) Grip [on Yourself] (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
2.

Peaches (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
3.

Go Buddy Go (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
4.

Something Better Change (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
5.

Straighten Out (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
6.

No More Heroes (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
7.

Five Minutes (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
8.

Nice 'N' Sleazy (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
9.

Walk on By (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
10.

Duchess (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
11.

Nuclear Device (The Wizard of Aus) (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
12.

Don't Bring Harry (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
13.

Bear Cage (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
14.

Who Wants the World (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
15.

Thrown Away (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
16.

Just Like Nothing on Earth (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
17.

Let Me Introduce You to the Family (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
18.

Golden Brown (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
19.

La Folie (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30
20.

Strange Little Girl (Extrait)

The Stranglers

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Parlophone UK