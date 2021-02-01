Singles (The UA Years)
Pop
1989
1.
(Get A) Grip [on Yourself] (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
2.
Peaches (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
3.
Go Buddy Go (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
4.
Something Better Change (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
5.
Straighten Out (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
6.
No More Heroes (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
7.
Five Minutes (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
8.
Nice 'N' Sleazy (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
9.
Walk on By (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
10.
Duchess (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
11.
Nuclear Device (The Wizard of Aus) (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
12.
Don't Bring Harry (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
13.
Bear Cage (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
14.
Who Wants the World (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
15.
Thrown Away (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
16.
Just Like Nothing on Earth (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
17.
Let Me Introduce You to the Family (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
18.
Golden Brown (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
19.
La Folie (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
20.
Strange Little Girl (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30