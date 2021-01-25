Singles Vol. 1

Singles Vol. 1

R&B

2020

1.

Were You There (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
2.

Lovable (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
3.

Forever (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
4.

For Sentimental Reasons (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
5.

Desire Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
6.

You Send Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
7.

Summertime (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
8.

I'll Come Running Back to You (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
9.

Lonely Island (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
10.

You Were Made for Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
11.

Love You Most of All (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
12.

Win Your Love for Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
13.

Let's Call the Whole Thing Off (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
14.

God Bless the Child (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
15.

Comes Love (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
16.

Lover Girl (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
17.

'T Aint Nobody's Bizness (If I Do) (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
18.

No One (Can Ever Take Your Place) (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
19.

Mary, Mary Lou (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
20.

Ee-Yi-Ee-Yi-Oh (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
21.

That's All I Need to Know (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
22.

I Don't Want to Cry (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
23.

Happy in Love (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
24.

Stealing Kisses (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
25.

All of My Life (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Start Up Records