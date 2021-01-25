Singles Vol. 2
R&B
2020
1.
Love Song From "Houseboat" (Almost In Your Arms) (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
2.
Blue Moon (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
3.
Everybody Likes to Cha Cha Cha (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
4.
Little Things You Do (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
5.
Only Sixteen (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
6.
Let's Go Steady Again (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
7.
Summertime (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
8.
There, I've Said it Again (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
9.
One Hour Ahead of the Posse (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
10.
You Understand Me (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
11.
I Belong to Your Heart (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
12.
Steal Away (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
13.
So Glamorous (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
14.
Wonderful World (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
15.
Along the Navajo Trail (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
16.
I Thank God (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
17.
With You (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
18.
Just for You (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
19.
Teenage Sonata (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
20.
If Yoiu Were the Only Girl (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
21.
I Need You Now (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30