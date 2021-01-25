Singles Vol. 3

R&B

2020

1.

Chain Gang (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
2.

I Fall in Love Every Day (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
3.

Sad Mood (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
4.

Love Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
5.

The Bells of St. Mary's (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
6.

So Long (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
7.

Tammy (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
8.

The Coffee Song (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
9.

Far Away Places (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
10.

South of the Border (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
11.

Cupid (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
12.

Farewell, My Darling (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
13.

That's It - I Quit - I'm Moving On (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
14.

What Do You Say (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
15.

Feel It (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
16.

It's All Right (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
17.

Send Me Some Lovin' (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
18.

Baby, Baby, Baby (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
19.

Nothing Can Change This Love (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
20.

Somebody Have Mercy (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
21.

Twistin' The Night Away (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
22.

One More Time (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
23.

Having a Party (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
24.

Bring It On Home to Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Start Up Records