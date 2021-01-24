Sings the Ballads of the True West - Vol..2
Country
2017
1.
Hiawatha's Vision (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
The Road to Kaintuck (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
The Shifting, Whispering Sands, Part I (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Narration (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
The Ballad of Boot Hill (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
I Ride an Old Paint (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Narration 2 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Hardin Wouldn't Run (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Narration 3 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Mister Garfield (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
The Streets of Laredo (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Narration 4 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:24
13.
Johnny Reb (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
A Letter from Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Bury Me Not on the Lone Prairie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Mean as Hell (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Sam Hall (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
25 Minutes to Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
The Blizzard (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Narration 5 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Sweet Betsy from Pike (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Green Grow the Lilacs (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Narration 6 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Stampede (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
The Shifting, Whispering Sands, Part II (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Reflections (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30