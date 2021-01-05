Sings The Country Music Hall Of Fame Hits Vol. 1

Sings The Country Music Hall Of Fame Hits Vol. 1

Country

1969

1.

I Wonder Where You Are Tonight (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Four Walls (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Heartaches By The Number (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Mom And Dad's Waltz (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Sweet Dreams (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Born To Lose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

You've Still Got A Place In My Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Jackson (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

12 chansons

31 min

© Mercury Nashville