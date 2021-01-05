Sings The Country Music Hall Of Fame Hits Vol. 1
Country
1969
1.
I Wonder Where You Are Tonight (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Four Walls (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Heartaches By The Number (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Mom And Dad's Waltz (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Sweet Dreams (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Born To Lose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
You've Still Got A Place In My Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Jackson (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30