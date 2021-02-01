Sings The Country Music Hall Of Fame Hits Vol. 2

Country

1969

1.

I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)

0:30
2.

Fraulein (Extrait)

0:30
3.

He'll Have To Go (Extrait)

0:30
4.

More And More (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Why Don't You Love Me (Like You Used To) (Extrait)

0:30
6.

It Makes No Difference Now (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Pick Me Up On Your Way Down (Extrait)

0:30
8.

One Has My Name (The Other Has My Heart) (Extrait)

0:30
9.

I Get The Blues When It Rains (Extrait)

0:30
10.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

0:30
11.

Burning Memories (Extrait)

0:30
12.

Sweet Thang (Extrait)

0:30

12 chansons

29 min

© Mercury Nashville