Sings The Country Music Hall Of Fame Hits Vol. 2
Country
1969
1.
I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Fraulein (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
He'll Have To Go (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
More And More (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Why Don't You Love Me (Like You Used To) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
It Makes No Difference Now (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
One Has My Name (The Other Has My Heart) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
I Get The Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Burning Memories (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Sweet Thang (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30