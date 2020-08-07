Sixities Idols

Sixities Idols

Country

2012

1.

It Keeps On Right a Hurtin' (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
2.

Poetry in Motion (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
3.

Earth Angel (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
4.

Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
5.

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
6.

Lonesome Town (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
7.

What'll I Do (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
8.

Well I'm Your Man (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
9.

I Fall to Pieces (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
10.

Cutie Pie (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
11.

Fool No. 1 (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
12.

Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
13.

Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
14.

Funny How Time Slips Away (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
15.

Lonely Street (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
16.

Hello Walls (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
17.

Princess Princess (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
18.

Without You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
19.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
20.

(Little Sparrow) His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
21.

Four Walls (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
22.

Love Is Blind (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
23.

Never Let Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
24.

She Gave Sweet Love to Me (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
25.

Take Good Care of Her (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
26.

True True Happiness (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
27.

Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
28.

I Got a Feeling (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 11 min

© AP Music