Skeletons In the Closet

Rock

2008

1.

Tour Intro Tape ('83/'84) / Welcome to Hell (Remix) (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
2.

Dead On Arrival (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
3.

Snots Shit (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
4.

Black Metal (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
5.

Hounds of Hell (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
6.

At War With Satan (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
7.

At War With Satan (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
8.

Bitch Witch (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
9.

Intro Tapes (Tours '85/'86) (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
10.

Possessed (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
11.

Sadist (Mistress of the Whip) (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
12.

Manitou (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
13.

Angel Dust (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
14.

Raise the Dead (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
15.

Red Light Fever (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
16.

Venom Station IDs for America and Spain (Extrait)

Venom

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Noise Records