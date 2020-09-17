Sleepless Love
Country
2020
1.
Earth Angel (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
2.
(Little Sparrow) His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
3.
Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
4.
Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
5.
Pledging my Love (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
6.
Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
7.
Without You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
8.
Poetry In Motion (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
9.
Much Beyond Compare (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
10.
True True Happiness (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
11.
Cutie Pie (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
12.
Princess Princess (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30