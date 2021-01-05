Sleeps The Noon In The Deep Blue Sky
Musique classique
2006
Disque 1
1.
Sleeps The Noon In The Deep Blue Sky (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
2.
The Peat Fire Flame (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
3.
Land Of Heart's Desire (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
4.
The Receiving Ship (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
5.
Aignish On The Machair (Going West) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
6.
A Fairy's Love Song (Tha Mi Sgith) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
7.
Skye Fisher's Song (Tir Nan Og) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
8.
A Clyde-Side Love Lilt (A Mhairi Bran) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
9.
Heart Of Fire-Love (M'Eudail M'Eudail Mac 'Ic Ailean) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
10.
Sea Longing (An Ionndrainn Mhara) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
11.
Traditional: To People Who Have Gardens (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
12.
The Bens Of Jura (an T-Iarla Diurach) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
13.
The Birlinn Of The White Shoulders (Iubrrach nan-Guala Geala) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
14.
The Isle Of My Heart (Eilean mo chridh) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
15.
Kirsteen (Co Bhios Acad, Chairistiona) (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
16.
Ye Highlands And Ye Lowlands (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
17.
The Road To The Isles (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
18.
An Eriskay Love Lilt (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
19.
The Cockle Gatherer (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
20.
Bonnie Mary Of Argyle (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
21.
The Star Of Robbie Burns (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
22.
Scotland The Brave (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
23.
Roamin' In The Gloamin' (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
24.
Bonnie Wee Thing (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
25.
Westering Home (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
26.
Afton Water (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
27.
Song Of The Clyde (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
28.
Keep Right On To The End Of The Road (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
Disque 2
1.
The March Of The Cameron Men (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
2.
Traditional: Kishmul's Galley (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
3.
The Flowers Of The Forest (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
4.
Lochnagar (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
5.
Scott: Annie Laurie (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
6.
The Tartan (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
7.
Wi' A Hundred Pipers (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
8.
Air Falalolo (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
9.
An Island Sheiling Song (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
10.
Jessie, The Flower Of Dunblane (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
11.
Scots, Wha Ha'e Wi Wallace Bled (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
12.
The Royal Mile (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
13.
McGregor's Gathering (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
14.
The Laird Of Cockpen (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
15.
The Bonny Earl O'Moray (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
16.
O Gin I Were A Baron's Heir (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
17.
Turn Ye To Me (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
18.
Hey, Johnny Cope (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
19.
Ho-Ro, My Nut-Brown Maiden (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
20.
Bonnie Strathyre (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
21.
The Wee Cooper Of Fife (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
22.
The Isle Of Mull (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
23.
A Pair Of Nicky Tams (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
24.
The Proud Peaks Of Scotland (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30
25.
Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)
Kenneth McKellar
0:30