Smash 'Em Up: Live in Europe 2019

Métal

2019

1.

Goodnight Alt-Right (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
2.

Badge & a Bullet Pt. II (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
3.

The Opening Move (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
4.

Loudest in the Room (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
5.

Outbreak (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
6.

The House Always Wins (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
7.

Snap (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
8.

Plead the Fifth (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
9.

Badge & a Bullet (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30
10.

First World Problem Child (Extrait)

Stray From The Path

0:30

10 chansons

35 min

© Unfd