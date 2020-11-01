Smooth jazz & blues
Jazz
2017
1.
Oublier les soucis (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
2.
L'hiver au bord de la mer (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
3.
Piano café du canal (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
4.
Aphrodisiaque liquide (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
5.
Mon nom (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
6.
Tout ce que je veux (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
7.
L'histoire d'amour (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
8.
Au bout de rêve (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
9.
L'essence de sensuel jazz (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
10.
La fête et fini (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
11.
Vin rouge (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
12.
Soirée avec toi (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
13.
Si près de toi (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
14.
Mille étoiles (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
15.
Saxo bossa nova (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
16.
Lumière de bougie (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
17.
Sexy d’ambiance (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
18.
Romantique moment (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
19.
Choix du fou (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
20.
Jazz club de nuit (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
21.
Lounge bar (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
22.
Une rencontre (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
23.
Rue de Paris (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
24.
Mellow jazz (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30
25.
Encore un soir (Extrait)
Lounge Jazz Affection
0:30