Smooth jazz & blues

Jazz

2017

1.

Oublier les soucis (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
2.

L'hiver au bord de la mer (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
3.

Piano café du canal (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
4.

Aphrodisiaque liquide (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
5.

Mon nom (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
6.

Tout ce que je veux (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
7.

L'histoire d'amour (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
8.

Au bout de rêve (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
9.

L'essence de sensuel jazz (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
10.

La fête et fini (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
11.

Vin rouge (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
12.

Soirée avec toi (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
13.

Si près de toi (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
14.

Mille étoiles (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
15.

Saxo bossa nova (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
16.

Lumière de bougie (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
17.

Sexy d’ambiance (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
18.

Romantique moment (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
19.

Choix du fou (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
20.

Jazz club de nuit (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
21.

Lounge bar (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
22.

Une rencontre (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
23.

Rue de Paris (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
24.

Mellow jazz (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
25.

Encore un soir (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 23 min

© Essential Lounge Jazz Rec

Albums

