Smooth Jazz Collection
Jazz
2018
1.
Friday Jazz Instrumental (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
Smooth Jazz (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
Relaxing Sounds of Jazz (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Cafe Jazz Mix (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
Weekend Jazz & Chill (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Summer Jazzy Chill (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
Light Jazz Instrumental (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
Mild Jazz Lounge (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
Magic Jazz Instrumental (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
Classic Piano Compilation (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
Jazzy Sweet Love (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
Sensual Jazz (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
13.
Mellow Jazz Songs (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
14.
Healing Jazz Instrumental (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
15.
Smooth Jazz Infinity (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30