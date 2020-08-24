Smooth Jazz Melodies for Night
Jazz
2018
1.
Close to Midnight (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
Romantic Dinner (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
In a Night Jazz Club (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Relaxing Music (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
Erotic Jazz (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Bottle of Red Wine (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
Calming Jazz (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
Band Sax Ten (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
Midnight in New York (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
From Jazz to Blues (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
Dancing Under the Moonlight (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
Street Jazz Party (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
13.
In Your Arms (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
14.
Erotic Melodies (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
15.
Feel the Rhythm (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30