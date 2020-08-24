Smooth Jazz Sounds for Calm Mind

Smooth Jazz Sounds for Calm Mind

Jazz

2018

1.

Relax Your Body (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Scent of Snow (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Romantic Winter Night (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Slow Jazz Relaxation (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

Smooth Trumpet Sounds (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Floating on Air (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

Snowy Night (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

Winter Sunset (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Sexy Soothing Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Just Relax (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Good Morning Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

Tenderly (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
13.

One for My Baby (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
14.

Winter Flower (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
15.

Two Loves (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

15 chansons

57 min

© Smooth Blue Record