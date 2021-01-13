Snapshots

Snapshots

Pop rock

1999

1.

There's More To This Woman (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
2.

All I Have (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
3.

Did You Tell Him? (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
4.

Please Heart, You're Killing Me (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
5.

To One Who Didn't Know You (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
6.

Now You Tell Me (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
7.

Wrapping Me Up In Luxury (Until The Morning Comes) (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
8.

She Had It All (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
9.

Territory Of Poets (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
10.

Sophie (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
11.

Easy To Lose Hope (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30

11 chansons

51 min

© Columbia