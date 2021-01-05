So Was Wie Liebe

Pop

2000

1.

Wirst du noch da sein (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Immer wieder Gänsehaut (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Die Hölle ist heiss (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

So was wie Liebe (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Tagträumer (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Gebor'n, um dich glücklich zu machen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Blue Angel (Was bleibt, ist ein kühler Morgen) (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Flüstern Im Wind (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Rühr mich nicht an (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Kinderaugen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

Wehe ich weine (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Ich will... vielleicht mit dir (Brich das Eis) (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
13.

Jenseits Der Wolken (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
14.

Wenn du gehst (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
15.

Tausend und ein Tag (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

15 chansons

57 min

© Electrola

