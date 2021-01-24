Softly Blues

Softly Blues

Country

2018

1.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Supper-Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

16 chansons

38 min

© Studiomasters