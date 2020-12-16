SOLER, A.: Sonatas for Harpsichord, Vol. 10
Musique classique
2004
1.
Harpsichord Sonata in D-Flat Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
2.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 88 in D-Flat Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
3.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 77 in F-Sharp Minor (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
4.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 78 in F-Sharp Minor (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
5.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 37 in D Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
6.
I. Pastorale: Allegretto (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
7.
II. Allegretto grazioso (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
8.
III. Intento a 4 (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
9.
I. Andante (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
10.
II. Allegro (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
11.
I. Rondo: Allegro (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
12.
II. Allegretto (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
13.
III. Minue di rivolti: Tempo Suo (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
14.
IV. Allegro (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30