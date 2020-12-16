SOLER, A.: Sonatas for Harpsichord, Vol. 10

SOLER, A.: Sonatas for Harpsichord, Vol. 10

Musique classique

2004

1.

Harpsichord Sonata in D-Flat Major (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
2.

Harpsichord Sonata No. 88 in D-Flat Major (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
3.

Harpsichord Sonata No. 77 in F-Sharp Minor (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
4.

Harpsichord Sonata No. 78 in F-Sharp Minor (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
5.

Harpsichord Sonata No. 37 in D Major (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
6.

I. Pastorale: Allegretto (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
7.

II. Allegretto grazioso (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
8.

III. Intento a 4 (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
9.

I. Andante (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
10.

II. Allegro (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
11.

I. Rondo: Allegro (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
12.

II. Allegretto (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
13.

III. Minue di rivolti: Tempo Suo (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
14.

IV. Allegro (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Naxos