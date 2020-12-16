SOLER, A.: Sonatas for Harpsichord, Vol. 11
Musique classique
2006
1.
Harpsichord Sonata in C Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
2.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 22 in D-Flat Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
3.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 23 in D-Flat Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
4.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 128 in E Minor (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
5.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 45 in C Major, "por la Princesa de Asturias" (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
6.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 51 in C Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
7.
I. Andante cantabile (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
8.
II. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
9.
III. Intento con movimento contrario (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
10.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 127 in D Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
11.
I. Rondo. Andantino con moto (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
12.
II. Allegretto expresivo (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
13.
III. Minue di rivolti: Tempo suo (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
14.
IV. Allegro spiritoso (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30