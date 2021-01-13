Solid Ground
Pop
2016
1.
Jet Lagged (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
I'm in Love with You (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Everything a Man Could Need (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
My Woman Don't Like Rock'n' Roll (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Take Good Care of My Baby (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
Rock'n Roll Woman (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Your Love Is So Good for Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Long Time Coming (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Melody Goes On (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
Songs (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
I Wanna Kiss Your Lips (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
Run to Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
Look What You're Doin' (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
Little Town Flirt (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
15.
Not Fade Away (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
16.
Rock-Medley (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30