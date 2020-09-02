Solitude Is Oneself

Solitude Is Oneself

Rock

2018

1.

Never Underestimate the Difficulties of Simple Things (Electric Piano) (Extrait)

Juan María Solare

0:30
2.

Too Much But Still Not Enough (Electric Piano) (Extrait)

Juan María Solare

0:30
3.

Waiting for Perfection Is Waiting Forever (Electric Piano) (Extrait)

Juan María Solare

0:30
4.

Never Underestimate the Difficulties of Simple Things (Acoustic Piano) (Extrait)

Juan María Solare

0:30
5.

Too Much but Still Not Enough (Acoustic Piano) (Extrait)

Juan María Solare

0:30
6.

Waiting for Perfection Is Waiting Forever (Acoustic Piano) (Extrait)

Juan María Solare

0:30

6 chansons

23 min

© Janus Music & Sound