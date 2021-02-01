Solo Bremen 1979 & 1982
Jazz
2017
1.
Tunnel of Love (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
2.
Babel (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
3.
Nem um tavez (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
4.
Every Day (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
5.
Petit Nicolas (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
6.
D-Tune (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
7.
Rue du sel (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
8.
My Funny Valentine (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
9.
Rianne (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
10.
Crystal Bells (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
11.
To Larry (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
12.
Étude pour Peter S (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30