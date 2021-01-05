Solo Concerts
Rock
2014
Disque 1
1.
Entrance (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
2.
Song E (Hymn In Eb) (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
3.
Preacher In The Ring Part 1 / Variation II (Webern) / Caténaires (Carter) Excerpt (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
4.
Life In The Psychotropics (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
5.
Piano Concerto (Schoenberg) Excerpt (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
6.
Might As Well Be Me (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
7.
Continents Drift (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
8.
The Valley Road (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
9.
Caténaires (Carter) (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
10.
Where No One’s Mad (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
11.
Where’s The Bat (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Sticks And Stones (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
2.
Invisible (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
3.
Gavotte (Schoenberg) & Variations (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
4.
Paperboy (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
5.
20/20 Vision / Night On The Town (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
6.
Arc De Terre (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
7.
La Grive Musicienne (Messiaen) Excerpt / Camp Meeting (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
8.
Mandolin Rain (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
9.
Etude 5 (Ligeti) (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
10.
Here We Are Again (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30