Solo Guitar

Solo Guitar

Jazz

1989

1.

It's Only a Paper Moon (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
2.

So Many Stars (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
3.

I'm Confessin' (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
4.

If I Only Had a Brain (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
5.

Emily (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
6.

Love Is Here to Stay (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
7.

Someday My Prince Will Come (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
8.

Any Old Time of the Day (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
9.

Once Upon a Summertime (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
10.

Embraceable You (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
11.

I'm All Smiles (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
12.

You Make Me Feel so Young (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
13.

Autumn Leaves (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
14.

The Way You Look Tonight (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30

14 chansons

39 min

© Warner Records