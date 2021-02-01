Solo Guitar
Jazz
1989
1.
It's Only a Paper Moon (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
2.
So Many Stars (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
3.
I'm Confessin' (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
4.
If I Only Had a Brain (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
5.
Emily (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
6.
Love Is Here to Stay (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
7.
Someday My Prince Will Come (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
8.
Any Old Time of the Day (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
9.
Once Upon a Summertime (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
10.
Embraceable You (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
11.
I'm All Smiles (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
12.
You Make Me Feel so Young (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
13.
Autumn Leaves (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30
14.
The Way You Look Tonight (Extrait)
Earl Klugh
0:30