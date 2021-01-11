Solo (Live)

Solo (Live)

Country

1991

1.

The White Trash Song (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
2.

Tobacco Road (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
3.

Seven Bridges Road (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
4.

Don't Miss Your Water (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
5.

The River and the Swan (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
6.

Long Way to Hollywood (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
7.

Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
8.

The Ballad of William Sycamore (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
9.

We've Been Together on This Earth Before (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
10.

Montgomery in the Rain (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
11.

Go to Sea No More (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
12.

All Her Lovers Want to Be the Hero (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30
13.

Drift Away (Live) (Extrait)

Steve Young

0:30

13 chansons

59 min

© Texas Music Group