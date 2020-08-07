Something Got Me Started: Live Versions Tour 2005
Pop
2006
1.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Glasgow Auditorium 23/10/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
2.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Belfast Odyssey Arena 25/10/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
3.
Something Got Me Started (Live At The Point Dublin 26/10/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
4.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Manchester Men Arena 28/10/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
5.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Royal Alberton Hall London 30/10/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
6.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Royal Alberton Hall London 31/10/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
7.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Royal Alberton Hall London 1/11/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
8.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Royal Alberton Hall London 2/11/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
9.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Sheffield Arena 4/11/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
10.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Birmingham Nec 5/11/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
11.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Bournemouth Bic 7/11/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
12.
Something Got Me Started (Live At The Brighton Centre 8/11/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
13.
Something Got Me Started (Live At Nottingham Arena 9/11/05) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30