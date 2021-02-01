Somewhere in the Stratosphere
Rock
2011
Disque 1
1.
Intro (Scary Fairy) (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
2.
Sound Of Madness (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
3.
Devour (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
4.
I Dare You (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
5.
Cyanide Sweet Tooth Suicide (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
6.
If You Only Knew (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
7.
Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom) (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
8.
45 (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
9.
Burning Bright (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
10.
Heroes (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
11.
The Crow & The Butterfly (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
12.
Her Name Is Alice (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
13.
Save Me (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
14.
Left Out (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
15.
Simple Man (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
16.
Fly From The Inside (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
17.
Second Chance (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Heroes (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
2.
Save Me (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
3.
If You Only Knew (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
4.
Sound Of Madness (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
5.
Shed Some Light (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
6.
45 (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
7.
I Dare You (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
8.
Times Like These (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
9.
The Crow & The Butterfly (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
10.
Burning Bright (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
11.
Devour (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
12.
Call Me (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
13.
Fly From The Inside (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
14.
With a Little Help from My Friends [Acoustic] [Live from Kansas City] (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
15.
Simple Man (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
16.
Second Chance (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30