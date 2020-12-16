Sonates pour clavecin (Intégrale, volume 12)
Musique classique
2006
1.
Harpsichord Sonata in C Major (without Rubio number) (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
2.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 130 in G Minor (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
3.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 121 in C Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
4.
I. Cantabile (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
5.
II. Allegro (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
6.
III. Intento (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
7.
I. Andante con moto (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
8.
II. Rondon: Allegro (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
9.
III. Non presto (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
10.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 125 in C Minor (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
11.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 44 in C Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
12.
Harpsichord Sonata No. 107 in F Major (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
13.
I. Cantabile (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30
14.
II. Allegro (Extrait)
Gilbert Rowland
0:30