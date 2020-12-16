Sonates pour clavecin (Intégrale, volume 13)

Sonates pour clavecin (Intégrale, volume 13)

Musique classique

2007

1.

I. Cantabile (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
2.

II. Allegro (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
3.

Harpsichord Sonata in G Major (without Rubio number) (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
4.

Harpsichord Sonata in G Major, "Rondo" (without Rubio number) (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
5.

I. Andante expressivo (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
6.

II. Allegro assai spiritoso (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
7.

III. Intento (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
8.

I. Cantabile con moto (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
9.

II. Allegro (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
10.

III. Intento a 4 (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
11.

Harpsichord Sonata No. 75 in F Major (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30
12.

Harpsichord Sonata No. 76 in F Major (Extrait)

Gilbert Rowland

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Naxos