Songs For Children - Ring-A-Ring-A-Roses
Musique pour enfants
2007
1.
Ring A Ring A Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Roly Poly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Wind The Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Five Little Mice Come Out To Play (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
This Little Pig Went To Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Round And Round The Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
When I Was One (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
There's A Hole In My Bucket (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
This A Way, That A Way (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Dance Thumbkin, Dance (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Any Old Iron (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
The Wheels On The Lorry (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Jelly On The Plate (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
The Farmer's In His Den (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Alison's Camel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Monster Stomp (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Here We Go 'Round The Jingle Ring (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Don't Bother Me (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
One Potato, Two Potato (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Keep On Dancing (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Little Mousie Brown (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Trot, Trot, Trot (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Five Little Leaves (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Slowly Creeps The Garden Snail (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Jack and Jill (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Cousin Peter (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30