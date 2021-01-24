Songs for the Haunted Hillbilly

Pop

2012

1.

This Cautionary Tale (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
2.

Father and Son (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
3.

The Clap (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
4.

Good Lord's Willin' (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
5.

Got That Lonesome Feeling on My Mind (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
6.

Together in Time (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
7.

Otherworldly Artistry (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
8.

Sequins (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
9.

E-R-S-K-I-N-E (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
10.

Please Forgive Me (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
11.

Love from Above (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30
12.

Traveling Museum (Extrait)

Matthew Barber

0:30

12 chansons

25 min

© A Priori Records