Songs for the Haunted Hillbilly
Pop
2012
1.
This Cautionary Tale (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
2.
Father and Son (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
3.
The Clap (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
4.
Good Lord's Willin' (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
5.
Got That Lonesome Feeling on My Mind (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
6.
Together in Time (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
7.
Otherworldly Artistry (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
8.
Sequins (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
9.
E-R-S-K-I-N-E (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
10.
Please Forgive Me (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
11.
Love from Above (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30
12.
Traveling Museum (Extrait)
Matthew Barber
0:30