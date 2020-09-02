Songs from Around the World
Musique pour enfants
2003
1.
She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain (North America) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Work Calypso (West Indies) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Waltzing Matilda (Australia) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Frére Jacques (France) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Widdicombe Fair (England) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
La Cucaracha (Brazil) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Let Him Go Let Him Tarry (Ireland) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Planting Rice (China) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Rocking Carol (Czechoslovakia) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Yellow Bird (Haiti) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Kookaburra (Australia) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
I Came from Alabama (North America) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Leaving Home (Germany) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Mexican Hat Dance (Mexico) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Sand Dance (Egypt) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Spring Carol (Wales) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Little Green Frog (Turkey) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Le Can-Can (France) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Banyan Tree (Jamaica) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Everybody Wants You (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Breathe (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Hollow Highway (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Bridges (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Smile (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Saturday Night Loser (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Everyday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Sponge Fishing (Greece) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean (Scotland) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Wind Blows Mangoes (India) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
31.
Treading the Water Wheel (China) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
32.
Polly Wolly Doodle (North America) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30