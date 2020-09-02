Songs from Around the World

Songs from Around the World

Musique pour enfants

2003

1.

She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain (North America) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Work Calypso (West Indies) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Waltzing Matilda (Australia) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Frére Jacques (France) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Widdicombe Fair (England) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

La Cucaracha (Brazil) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Let Him Go Let Him Tarry (Ireland) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Planting Rice (China) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Rocking Carol (Czechoslovakia) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Yellow Bird (Haiti) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Kookaburra (Australia) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

I Came from Alabama (North America) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Leaving Home (Germany) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Mexican Hat Dance (Mexico) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Sand Dance (Egypt) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Spring Carol (Wales) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Little Green Frog (Turkey) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Le Can-Can (France) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Banyan Tree (Jamaica) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Everybody Wants You (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Breathe (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Hollow Highway (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Bridges (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Smile (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Saturday Night Loser (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Everyday (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Sponge Fishing (Greece) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean (Scotland) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Wind Blows Mangoes (India) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
31.

Treading the Water Wheel (China) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
32.

Polly Wolly Doodle (North America) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

32 chansons

1 h 45 min

© CRS Records