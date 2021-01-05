Songs From The Beginner's Bible

Songs From The Beginner's Bible

Musique pour enfants

1991

1.

Children Listen - Creation (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
2.

Me For You - You For Me (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
3.

The Tower Of Babel (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
4.

Get Along Little Camel / Camel Suite (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
5.

Voice In The Night (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
6.

Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
7.

The Christmas Card (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
8.

Here In My Heart (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
9.

Good Fish (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30
10.

All The Children (Extrait)

Jodi Benson

0:30

10 chansons

39 min

© Sparrow Kids (SPK)

