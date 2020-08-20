Songs from the Shows

Pop

2019

1.

Don't Cry For Me Argentina (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
2.

The Music Of The Night (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
3.

I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
4.

Send In The Clowns (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
5.

I Will Always Love You (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
6.

People (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
7.

Climb Every Mountain (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
8.

On A Clear Day (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
9.

Where Is Love (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
10.

Anyone Can Whistle (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
11.

All I Ask Of You (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
12.

Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
13.

The Impossible Dream (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
14.

Summertime (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
15.

Somewhere (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
16.

If Ever I Would Leave You (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
17.

On My Own (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
18.

Someone To Watch Over Me (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
19.

Ol' Man River (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
20.

You'll Never Walk Alone (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Music Manager