Songs From The West Coast
Pop
2002
1.
The Emperor's New Clothes (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
2.
Dark Diamond (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
3.
Look Ma, No Hands (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
4.
American Triangle (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
5.
Original Sin (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
6.
Birds (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
7.
I Want Love (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
8.
The Wasteland (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
9.
Ballad Of The Boy In The Red Shoes (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
10.
Love Her Like Me (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
11.
Mansfield (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
12.
This Train Don't Stop There Anymore (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
13.
Your Song (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30