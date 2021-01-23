Songs From Your Favorite Broadway Musicals
Pop
2017
1.
Maria (From the Musical "West Side Story") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
2.
Fame (From the Musical "Fame") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
3.
Memory (From the Musical "Cats") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
4.
Over the Rainbow (From the Musical "The Wizard Of Oz") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
5.
America (From the Musical "West Side Story") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
6.
Out Here On My Own (From the Musical "Fame") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
7.
Hakuna Matata (From the Musical "The Lion King") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
8.
Circle of Life (From the Musical "The Lion King") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
9.
I'm Free (From the Musical "Tommy") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
10.
The Worst Pies in London (From the Musical "Sweeney Todd") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
11.
High Society Calypso (From the Musical "High Society") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
12.
Summer Nights (From the Musical "Grease") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
13.
Wouldn't It Be Lovely (From the Musical "My Fair Lady") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
14.
Aquarius (From the Musical "Hair") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
15.
Music of the Night (From the Musical "The Phantom of the Opera") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
16.
On Broadway (From the Musical "All That Jazz") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
17.
Don't Cry for Me Argentina (From the Musical "Evita") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
18.
If I Were a Rich Man (From the Musical "Fiddler on the Roof") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
19.
Summertime (From the Musical "Porgy and Bess") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
20.
Some Enchanted Evening (From the Musical "South Pacific") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
21.
Suddenly Seymour (From the Musical "Little Shop of Horrors") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30
22.
Cool (From the Musical "West Side Story") (Extrait)
Comedies Musicales
0:30