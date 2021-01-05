Songs I Love To Sing

Jazz

1960

1.

Moonlight In Vermont (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
2.

It's Been A Long, Long Time (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
3.

Lover Come Back To Me (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
4.

If You Are But A Dream (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
5.

Why Try To Change Me Now (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
6.

September Song (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
7.

Oh! What It Seemed To Be (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
8.

Baby Won't You Please Come Home (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
9.

They Can't Take That Away From Me (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
10.

I'll Be Around (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
11.

I Don't Know Enough About You (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30
12.

Fools Rush In (Extrait)

Brook Benton

0:30

12 chansons

36 min

© Verve