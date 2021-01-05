Songs I Love To Sing
Jazz
1960
1.
Moonlight In Vermont (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
2.
It's Been A Long, Long Time (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
3.
Lover Come Back To Me (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
4.
If You Are But A Dream (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
5.
Why Try To Change Me Now (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
6.
September Song (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
7.
Oh! What It Seemed To Be (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
8.
Baby Won't You Please Come Home (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
9.
They Can't Take That Away From Me (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
10.
I'll Be Around (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
11.
I Don't Know Enough About You (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30
12.
Fools Rush In (Extrait)
Brook Benton
0:30