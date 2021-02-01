Songs of a Prairie Girl
Pop
2005
1.
Urge for Going (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Cherokee Louise (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Ray's Dad's Cadillac (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Let the Wind Carry Me (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Don Juan's Reckless Daughter (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Raised on Robbery (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Paprika Plains (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Song for Sharon (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
River (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Chinese Cafe / Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
Harlem in Havana (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Come In From the Cold (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30