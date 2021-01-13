Songs of Anarchy: Vol. 3 (Music from Sons of Anarchy)

Divers

2013

1.

Sitting on Top of the World (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
2.

Running Blues (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
3.

Come Healing (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
4.

(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
5.

Love is My Religion (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
6.

As Tears Go By (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
7.

I See Through You (Free Your Mind) (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
8.

Day Is Gone (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
9.

Everyday People (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
10.

For a Dancer (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
11.

Slip Kid (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
12.

Lullaby for a Soldier (Arms of the Angels) (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30
13.

Crash This Train (Extrait)

Sons of Anarchy (Television Soundtrack)

0:30

13 chansons

48 min

© Columbia