Sorceress
Rock
2016
1.
Persephone (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
2.
Sorceress (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
3.
The Wilde Flowers (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
4.
Will O the Wisp (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
5.
Chrysalis (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
6.
Sorceress 2 (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
7.
The Seventh Sojourn (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
8.
Strange Brew (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
9.
A Fleeting Glance (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
10.
Era (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
11.
Persephone (Slight Return) (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
12.
The Ward (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
13.
Spring MCMLXXIV (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
14.
Cusp of Eternity (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
15.
The Drapery Falls (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
16.
Voice of Treason (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30