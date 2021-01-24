Sorceress

Sorceress

Rock

2016

1.

Persephone (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
2.

Sorceress (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
3.

The Wilde Flowers (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
4.

Will O the Wisp (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
5.

Chrysalis (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
6.

Sorceress 2 (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
7.

The Seventh Sojourn (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
8.

Strange Brew (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
9.

A Fleeting Glance (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
10.

Era (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
11.

Persephone (Slight Return) (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
12.

The Ward (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
13.

Spring MCMLXXIV (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
14.

Cusp of Eternity (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
15.

The Drapery Falls (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
16.

Voice of Treason (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 30 min

© Nuclear Blast Entertainment