Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash

Rock

1981

1.

Takin' a Ride (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Careless (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

Customer (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Hangin' Downtown (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

Kick Your Door Down (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Otto (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

I Bought a Headache (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Rattlesnake (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

I Hate Music (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Johnny's Gonna Die (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Shiftless When Idle (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
12.

More Cigarettes (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
13.

Don't Ask Why (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
14.

Somethin to Dü (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
15.

I'm in Trouble (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
16.

Love You Till Friday (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
17.

Shutup (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
18.

Raised in the City (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

18 chansons

37 min

© Ryko - Rhino