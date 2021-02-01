Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash
Rock
1981
1.
Takin' a Ride (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
2.
Careless (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
3.
Customer (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
4.
Hangin' Downtown (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
5.
Kick Your Door Down (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
6.
Otto (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
7.
I Bought a Headache (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
8.
Rattlesnake (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
9.
I Hate Music (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
10.
Johnny's Gonna Die (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
11.
Shiftless When Idle (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
12.
More Cigarettes (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
13.
Don't Ask Why (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
14.
Somethin to Dü (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
15.
I'm in Trouble (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
16.
Love You Till Friday (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
17.
Shutup (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
18.
Raised in the City (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30