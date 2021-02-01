Soul
Pop
2008
1.
A Change Is Gonna Come (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
2.
I Can't Stand the Rain (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
3.
It's a Man's Man's Man's World (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
4.
Here I Am (Come and Take Me) (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
5.
I've Been Loving You Too Long (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
6.
It's Alright (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
7.
If You Don't Know Me by Now (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
8.
Knock on Wood (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
9.
I'm Still in Love with You (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
10.
Free (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
11.
Stand by Me (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
12.
People Get Ready (Extrait)
Seal
0:30
13.
In the Midnight Hour (Extrait)
Seal
0:30