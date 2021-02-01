0
Soul Coaxing: The Many Moods of John Schroeder
Pop
2005
Disque 1
1.
Mas Que Nada (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
2.
25 Or 6 To 4 (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
3.
Sunny (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
4.
Soul For Sale (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
5.
Rescue Me (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
6.
Agent Double-O-Soul (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
7.
Sunshine Superman (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
8.
Phoenix City (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
9.
Hungry For Love (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
10.
Summertime (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
11.
Working In The Coal Mine (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
12.
Papa's Got A Brand New Bag (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
13.
Spinning Wheel (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
14.
Headband (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
15.
Get Out Of My Life Woman (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
16.
Explosive Corrosive Joseph (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
17.
Back In The U.S.S.R. (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
18.
Superstition (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
19.
You've Made Me So Very Happy (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
20.
A Touch Of Velvet, A Sting Of Brass (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
21.
Cast Your Fate to the Wind (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
22.
Soul Coaxing (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
Disque 2
1.
One More (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
2.
The Bird Has Flown (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
3.
Soul Trek (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
4.
Lovin' You Girl (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
5.
Wichita Lineman (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
6.
It's Too Late (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
7.
A Picture Of You (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
8.
Coloured Rain (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
9.
Sweet Soul Talk (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
10.
Scarbourgh Fair (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
11.
Love Is Blue (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
12.
Grow Your Own (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
13.
Le Blon (Beach in the Sun) (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
14.
Image (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
15.
Smoke Ritual (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
16.
Wana Nene Wana Nana (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
17.
Louie Louie (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
18.
Are We To Blame? (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
19.
We've Only Just Begun (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
20.
Day By Day (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30
21.
Witchi Tai To (Extrait)
John Schroeder
0:30