Soul Coaxing: The Many Moods of John Schroeder

Pop

2005

Disque 1

1.

Mas Que Nada (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
2.

25 Or 6 To 4 (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
3.

Sunny (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
4.

Soul For Sale (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
5.

Rescue Me (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
6.

Agent Double-O-Soul (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
7.

Sunshine Superman (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
8.

Phoenix City (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
9.

Hungry For Love (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
10.

Summertime (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
11.

Working In The Coal Mine (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
12.

Papa's Got A Brand New Bag (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
13.

Spinning Wheel (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
14.

Headband (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
15.

Get Out Of My Life Woman (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
16.

Explosive Corrosive Joseph (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
17.

Back In The U.S.S.R. (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
18.

Superstition (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
19.

You've Made Me So Very Happy (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
20.

A Touch Of Velvet, A Sting Of Brass (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
21.

Cast Your Fate to the Wind (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
22.

Soul Coaxing (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30

Disque 2

1.

One More (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
2.

The Bird Has Flown (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
3.

Soul Trek (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
4.

Lovin' You Girl (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
5.

Wichita Lineman (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
6.

It's Too Late (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
7.

A Picture Of You (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
8.

Coloured Rain (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
9.

Sweet Soul Talk (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
10.

Scarbourgh Fair (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
11.

Love Is Blue (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
12.

Grow Your Own (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
13.

Le Blon (Beach in the Sun) (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
14.

Image (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
15.

Smoke Ritual (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
16.

Wana Nene Wana Nana (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
17.

Louie Louie (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
18.

Are We To Blame? (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
19.

We've Only Just Begun (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
20.

Day By Day (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30
21.

Witchi Tai To (Extrait)

John Schroeder

0:30

43 chansons

2 h 12 min

© Castle Communications

0