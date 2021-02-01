Witchi Tai To

Day By Day

We've Only Just Begun

Are We To Blame?

Le Blon (Beach in the Sun)

Grow Your Own

Love Is Blue

A Picture Of You

It's Too Late

Lovin' You Girl

The Bird Has Flown

One More

Cast Your Fate to the Wind

A Touch Of Velvet, A Sting Of Brass

You've Made Me So Very Happy

Back In The U.S.S.R.

Get Out Of My Life Woman

Papa's Got A Brand New Bag

Working In The Coal Mine

Hungry For Love

Rescue Me

Soul For Sale

25 Or 6 To 4

Soul Coaxing: The Many Moods of John Schroeder