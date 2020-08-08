Soul Music Heard from West Grand Boulevard, Vol. 5

Soul Music Heard from West Grand Boulevard, Vol. 5

Soul

2013

1.

Tenderly (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

It Takes Two (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Contagious (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

You're Number One (In My Book) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Nowhere to Run (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Shop Around (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Some Day We'll Be Together (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Ain't Too Proud to Beg (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

My Guy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

From the Bottom of My Heart (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Ribbon in the Sky (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Brickhouse (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Clementine (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Beat It (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

Heal the World (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Shake Your Body Down to the Ground (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

Will You Be There (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Jump (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

Do You Know Where You're Going To (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

When You Tell Me That You Love Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
24.

Grease (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 28 min

© Limitless Hits