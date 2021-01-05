Soul My Way

Soul My Way

Country

1972

1.

Turn On Your Love Light (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

It's A Hang Up Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Just Dropped In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Wedding Bells (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

He Took It Like A Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Hey Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Treat Her Right (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Holdin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Shotgun Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I Betcha Gonna Like It (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

11 chansons

27 min

© Mercury Nashville