Soul My Way
Country
1972
1.
Turn On Your Love Light (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
It's A Hang Up Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Just Dropped In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Wedding Bells (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
He Took It Like A Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Hey Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Treat Her Right (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Holdin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Shotgun Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I Betcha Gonna Like It (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30